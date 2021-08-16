Nara Lokesh, TDP leaders arrested who met the kin of Engineering student murdered in Guntur

TDP national general secretary Nara Lokesh has been arrested after an altercation while he visited the family of Ramya, a B.Tech student who was killed in Guntur on Sunday. He assured the family that the TDP would support them until justice is done. Meanwhile, a large police force was deployed near Ramya's house and the TDP leaders were forcibly blocked by the police. Nara Lokesh was outraged over the attitude of the police.



However, as the situation became tense, police arrested Lokesh and taken towards Nallapadam PS. On the other hand, Chandrababu was incensed over the arrest of TDP leaders who went to visit the family of Ramya, a student who was brutally murdered in Guntur on Independence Day. He said police brutality was a violation of human rights and a violation of democratic values.

Chandrababu said that it was not right to treat the leaders who went to console the victims and demanded immediate action against the police who had assaulted the TDP leaders.

Andhra Pradesh TDP president Atchennaidu who spoke to the media said it was wrong to arrest TDP leaders who went to visit Ramya's family. He termed that the obstruction of the leaders who demanded justice for the Dalit family as an attack on the Dalits.