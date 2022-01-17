Nara Lokesh tests positive for coronavirus with no symptoms, asks the cadre to undergo tests

The Coronavirus cases in Andhra Pradesh are rapidly increasing, which is affecting right from the common man to celebrities to politicians. The sudden spike in the number of cases has hinted about the outbreak of the third wave and the governments are gearing up for the measures to be carried out in this scenario.

Meanwhile, many political leaders have tested positive for coronavirus in the recent past. Off late, TDP national general secretary Nara Lokesh tested positive for coronavirus on Monday. He announced it through his Twitter handle.

I have tested positive for COVID-19.



I'm asymptomatic and feeling fine but will be self-isolating until recovery.



I request those who have come in contact with me to get tested at the earliest and take necessary precautions.



Urging everyone to stay safe. 🙏 — Lokesh Nara (@naralokesh) January 17, 2022





Earlier, he wrote a letter to Andhra Pradesh chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy demanding to extend the holidays for educational institutions. He stated that the students would be affected as the number of cases in the state is increasing rapidly.

