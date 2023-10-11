Live
Just In
Nara Lokesh attends CID investigation for second day on Wednesday
Nara Lokesh has appeared before the CID for the second day in the Amaravati Inner Ring Road alignment change case
Nara Lokesh has appeared before the CID for the second day in the Amaravati Inner Ring Road alignment change case. On the first day, Lokesh was questioned by CID officials from 10 am to 6 pm. The main charge against Lokesh by the CID is that he was involved in the case. The investigation continued on the first day as per the orders of the High Court, with Lokesh being interrogated in the presence of a lawyer.
Despite the day long investigation on the first day, the CID has issued a 41 A notice to Lokesh to attend the investigation on the second day as well. Lokesh has stated that he will cooperate and attend the CID investigation today.
During the first day of interrogation, the CID officials asked Lokesh 30 questions. They specifically inquired whether the Inner Ring Road alignment proposal or any related discussions were brought before the Group of Ministers. The CID also questioned why 99 people were exempted from layout registration in the capital region through GO 282. Lokesh reportedly gave the answers.