Nara Lokesh to hold meeting.wotg Kadiri leaders on March 8

Telugu Desam Party National General Secretary Nara Lokesh would hold a meeting in Kadiri Constituency on 8th March 2024 at 2:00 PM under the leadership of Telugu Desam Party MLA candidate Gau Shri Kandikunta Venkataprasad. The meeting took place in Kadiri Town on Madanapalli Road, where a Shankharavam sabha of Nara Lokesh was also held near the new bypass road near Gala Devara pond.

The meeting was attended by a large number of Telugu Desam Party members, including family members, workers, town councillors, ward incharges, town leaders, mandals, convenors, cluster incharges, unit incharges, booth convenors, family empowerment members, Telugu Youth, women section leaders, SC, ST, BC, minority cell members, as well as representatives from TNSF, TNTUC, ITDP, Telugu Rythu, booth representatives, MPTC, Sarpanchs, ex MPTC, ZPTC, and Sarpanch, along with leaders and activists from all affiliated organizations.

The "Sankharavam Public Meeting" from Kadiri Constituency saw a high level of participation from all segments of society. The attendees expressed their support for the Telugu Desam Party and its leaders, and vowed to work towards the party's success in the upcoming elections.