Nara Lokesh to start Padayatra on January 27, 2023 from Kuppam

TDP National General Secretary Nara Lokesh is preparing for the padayatra scheduled to begin on January 27, 2023. The Padayatra will begin from Kuppam and end up at Itchapuram.



The route map of Lokesh Padayatra has been prepared and he will be among the people for a year knowing problems of the people, unemployed and other sections of the people.

A plan will be made to make people aware of the problems of women and farmers. Lokesh Padayatra will go ahead to involve the youth in large numbers.

It is known that the padayatras carried out by various leaders so far has been successful and it remains to be seen whether Nara Lokesh would succeed in grabbing the power.