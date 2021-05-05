Nara Lokesh warns of agitation over APPSC exams

Mangalagiri: TDP national general secretary and MLC Nara Lokesh on Tuesday strongly objected to the YSRCP government not taking any steps to ensure justice to the genuine candidates in the online examinations and selections held by the AP Public Service Commission (APPSC) in the state.

Lokesh said that large-scale irregularities have taken place since no proper prior arrangements were made for the conduct of APPSC digital examinations and selections. Injustice was done to the sincere candidates in the unsupervised digital evaluation and final selections.

In a statement here, the TDP MLC stressed the need for bringing credibility to the APPSC examinations since they involved selection of the future administrators. Moreover, these exams were required to select over 6,000 candidates who would play a key role in the administration.

Lokesh demanded the government to immediately set right the irregularities in the evaluation in order to do justice to the rightful candidates. Otherwise, the TDP would launch another agitation to protect the interests of the young candidates. The negligent attitude of the government was destroying the future of the unemployed youth who were unable to find proper opportunities already in the state.