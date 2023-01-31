Narasaraopet: 140 girls fall sick in Gurukula Pathasala

Narasaraopet: Nearly 140 girls of AP Girls Gurukula Pathasala Ramakrishnapuram under the Sattenapalli mandal of Palnadu district fell ill on Monday. Students reported fever, vomiting and motions, some of the students fell unconscious. The school authorities shifted them to the local government hospital.

The district officials inspected the cooking room and inquired about the menu they were given for lunch and dinner on Sunday and breakfast on Monday.

Over 50 girl students had recovered while the remaining were under treatment. The condition of all students is stable. The district administration has ordered a probe into the cause of food poisoning. Social Welfare Department Secretary G Jaya Lakshmi, who rushed to the hospital, enquired about the health condition of the students. She directed the doctors to render better medical services for speedy recovery.

Palnadu district collector Sivasankar Lotheti said, "Students were served chicken during lunch on Sunday, brinjal curry for dinner and tomato rice for breakfast on Monday. Food samples have been sent for testing, he said.

A four-member committee will inquire into the reasons for food poisoning and will submit a report to the government.