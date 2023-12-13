Narasaraopet: Free coaching for competitive exams

Narasaraopet: Palnadu district collector Siva Sankar Lotheti informed that Dr Lakshmaiah IAS Study Circle, New Delhi will impart free coaching to the unemployed youth in Palnadu district for appearing in Group-1 and Group-2 competitive examinations. He said he took this decision for the sake of unemployed youth in the district.

He addressed a press meet in Narasaraopet on Tuesday along with Dr Lakshmaiah IAS Study Circle chairman Dr Lakshmaiah. He recalled that the study circle has been imparting free training under Venkatapathi Vidya Deevena Scheme since 2016. Under this scheme, not only ward secretariat employees, housewives, and unemployed may attend the online classes. He urged the ward secretariat employees, unemployed and housewives to avail the facility provided by the distinct administration.

Interested candidates may register their details through

https://drpvlakshmaiah.com./form/venkatapathi-vidya-deevena. They may contact on 8500218036, 9773731858 or 9573553938.