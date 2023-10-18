Live
Narasaraopet: Kanna demands water to save standing crops
Highlights
Narasaraopet: TDP Sattenapalli Assembly constituency in-charge Kanna Lakshminarayana criticised that the YSRCP government has failed to release sufficient water to save standing crops in Palnadu region of Palnadu district. He said due to lack of sufficient water, crops are getting withered.
Addressing the media in Sattenapalli on Tuesday, he demanded the government to declare drought mandals in the state and criticised the Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, Minister for Water Resources Ambati Rambabu for not speaking on rights on Krishna river water.
He demanded the government to release sufficient water and save the standing crops. He warned that if the government failed to do so, they would take up agitation.
