Narasaraopet: People ready to defeat ‘corrupt’ YSRCP, says Somu Veerraju

Narasaraopet : People are vexed with the corruption of the YSRCP government and ready to defeat it in the next elections, stated BJP State president Somu Veerraju.

He interacted with local people over their problems in Gurazala on Monday to release a charge sheet on the failures of the YSRCP government soon. He submitted a memorandum to Gurazala Revenue Divisional Officer Adaiah and requested him to solve the land-grabbing problem in Gurazala.

Speaking on this occasion, the BJP State chief stated that since the YSRCP government came to power, corruption has been rampant in the State and added that the State government had diverted the funds meant for development works to other accounts. He criticised the State government is neglecting the Jal Jivan Mission scheme works.

He criticised that the YSRCP government did nothing for the development of the backward Palnadu district and the party leaders are looting the minerals to make a fast buck. He said the BJP will release a charge-sheet on the YSRCP government’s failures and corruption at a meeting to be held in Gannavaram on May 19. He warned that they will take up agitation against YSRCP government’s failures.

Veerraju said the party's high command will take a decision over the alliance with TDP and JSP.