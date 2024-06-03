  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

Narasaraopet: Police seize material used for petrol bombs

Narasaraopet: Police seize material used for petrol bombs
x
Highlights

Narasaraopet: Police seized eight beer bottles, nine liquor bottles, two bottles of petrol from the haystack at Brahmanapalli village of Rajupalem...

Narasaraopet: Police seized eight beer bottles, nine liquor bottles, two bottles of petrol from the haystack at Brahmanapalli village of Rajupalem mandal in Palnadu district on Sunday. They seized the material used for making petrol bombs during the cordon & search. They booked the case and took up the investigation.

Similarly, the police officials are conducting door-to-door searches and seizing the vehicles without proper documents.

Section 144 and Section-30 of the Police Act was already in force and police conducted flag marches in Sattenapalli, Gurazala, Macherla, Narasaraoept and other Assembly constituencies.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X