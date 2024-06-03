Live
Narasaraopet: Police seize material used for petrol bombs
Narasaraopet: Police seized eight beer bottles, nine liquor bottles, two bottles of petrol from the haystack at Brahmanapalli village of Rajupalem mandal in Palnadu district on Sunday. They seized the material used for making petrol bombs during the cordon & search. They booked the case and took up the investigation.
Similarly, the police officials are conducting door-to-door searches and seizing the vehicles without proper documents.
Section 144 and Section-30 of the Police Act was already in force and police conducted flag marches in Sattenapalli, Gurazala, Macherla, Narasaraoept and other Assembly constituencies.
