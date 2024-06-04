Narasaraopet: Training conducted for counting staff

Narasaraopet: Palnadu district collector Shrikesh B Lathkar directed the officials to be ready to conduct the counting of votes peacefully on Tuesday. He gave suggestions to the officials on counting duty as part of training classes conducted for the counting officials and staff at JNTU-K here on Monday. Counting of votes will start at 8 am.

He directed officials to follow the Election Commission’s guidelines for counting of votes and to be careful while counting the valid and invalid votes.

He instructed officials to show the postal ballots and votes polled to the counting of agents, if they demand and directed the officials to record the details of votes polled carefully in the books and computers. The counting staff should reach the counting centres at 4.30 am.

He said they have arranged RTC buses from 4 am at RTC Bus Stand for the convenience of the staff attending the counting duty. He further said that they will allot the tables to the counting staff through randomisation on Tuesday at 5.30 am.

Election observer Ravi Sankar Sarma directed the officials to complete counting of votes peacefully and impartially. Joint collector Syam Prasad and district revenue officer Vinayakam were present.