Narayana inspects Solid Waste Management plants in Visakhapatnam

Andhra Pradesh minister Narayana, along with MLA Ganta Srinivasa Rao, evaluated the operations of the Solid Waste Management Plant in Visakhapatnam. Following the inspection, Narayana addressed the media and emphasised the approach taken by other countries regarding solid waste management, noting that “there is no stench in solid waste management in other countries.”

He stated that the government would analyse successful policies from abroad to implement similar systems in Visakhapatnam. Further speaking, Narayana stated that Chief Minister Chandrababu is focusing on the development of Rushikonda buildings and that a comprehensive decision would be made after consultations with stakeholders and announced that 75 additional canteens would be opened on September 13

While Ganta Srinivasa Rao who also addressed the media highlighted that parks in Visakhapatnam have been unlawfully occupied and constructed upon. He urged that stern actions akin to “HYDRAA-like actions” should be employed in addressing illegal constructions.