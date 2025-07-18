  • Menu
Narayana receives Swachh Survekshan awards from Prez

Municipal administration and urban development minister P Narayana receives Swachh Survekshan from President Droupadi Murmu in New Delhi on Thursday

Vijayawada: Minister for municipal administration and urban development P Narayana received Swachh Survekshan awards from President of India Doupadi Murmu at a function held in New Delhi on Thursday.

Of the 23 municipalities that received awards throughout India, three from Andhra Pradesh, Vijayawada, Guntur and Tirupati, bagged the awards under different population categories.

Meanwhile, Visakhapatnam and Rajahmundry received ministerial awards under special category.

Speaking on the occasion, minister Narayana said winning the national awards is an indication for functioning of municipalities and staff. He said the credit goes to Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu who used to monitor the functioning of municipalities to make AP best in cleanliness.

The Swachh Survekshan 2024-25 awards presentation programme was held at Vignan Bhavan, New Delhi. President Droupadi Murmu participated as the chief guest. Union minister of urban development Manoharlal, municipal administration ministers of various states participated in the programme.

