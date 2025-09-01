Live
- U.S. Tourist Spots Court Canadian Visitors After Slow Season
- China, Russia, and India Leaders Emphasize Cooperation in Message Addressed to Trump
- Afghanistan Earthquake Live: At Least 800 Dead, Survivors Report Loss in Every Home
- Kolkata Zoo land can't be used for commercial purposes: Calcutta High Court
- Trump's anti-India tirade on trade overlooks key facts
- Yudh Abhyas 2025: Indian contingent to train with US forces in Alaska till Sep 14
- Delhi CM clears decks for project to bring electricity from Rajasthan
- Samsung India Set to Transform Patient-Centric Imaging with New Mobile CT Technologies Portfolio
- Max Healthcare Foundation Expands Max Medical Scholarship to Fund Education of 100 Meritorious MBBS Students in its 3rd Year
- Sprite Brings A Zesty Twist With New Tvc ‘Spicy Ko De Sprite Ka Tadka’ Featuring Sharvari And Sunil Grover
Narayana rendering remarkable service to students: Satish Reddy
Nellore: Notedscientist, member of National Security Council(NSC) and AP State Government Advisor Gundra Satish Reddy has lauded that Municipal...
Nellore: Notedscientist, member of National Security Council(NSC) and AP State Government Advisor Gundra Satish Reddy has lauded that Municipal Administration Minister Ponguru Narayana has been rendering great services to the poor students by bringing available quality education in VR Municipal Corporation School (VRMCH).
Satish Reddy along with M&U Minister and Collector O Anand visited the VRMCH in the city on Sunday.
Speaking the occasion, the NSC member said that the VR high school which has produced several scholars, political personalities closed for various reasons.
He said that after several years, the VR high school resumed its past glory after M&U minister adopted this institution under P-4 concept to bring available digital education to poor students.
Satish Reddy stated that it will be a unimaginable as the infrastructure facilities are witnessing in VRMCH with the initiation of M&U minister. He appealed the philanthropists to come forward to develop municipal schools on the lines VRMCH in the interest of providing quality education to the poor students.
District Collector O Anand said that government will develop all municipal schools in the city if philanthropists extended financial support for the purpose.
BJP state vice president P Surendra Reddy NMC Commissioner YO Nandan and others were present.