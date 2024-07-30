Narayana vows to complete TIDCO houses in 3 months

Vijayawada: Minister for municipal administration P Narayana express concern over neglect of TIDCO houses by previous YSRCP government in the past five years.

The minister inspected the TIDCO houses in Amaravati capital region on Monday along with MLA T Sravan Kumar, CRDA commissioner K Bhaskar and TIDCO MD Saikanth Varma. Later, speaking to media persons, the minister said that the TDP government during 2014-19 got sanction from Central government to construct 7.14 lakh houses and administrative sanction for 5 lakh houses. Tenders were called for 4,54,704 houses and construction started for 3.13 lakh houses. Another 77,371 houses were completed up to 90 per cent, 64,245 houses nearly 75 per cent and 1.2 lakh houses up to 25 per cent. He said after coming to power, the YSRCP government reduced the number of houses to 2.62 lakh and completed only 1.67 lakh houses.

The minister alleged that the YSRCP government misused the funds received for TIDCO houses. When Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank released Rs 5350 crore, the government utilised only Rs 240 crore for TIDCO houses. Due to neglect of the previous government, the state government had failed to utilise Rs 1,100 crore 15th Finance Commission funds. He said that the previous government used all the funds of CRDA. Narayana promised to complete the TIDCO houses in three months and discuss with bankers on increasing the time limit for repayment.