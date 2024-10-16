Narayanapuram project cries for attention

Srikakulam: Narayanapuram anicut across the Nagavali river at Labham village in Burja mandal of Amadalavalasa Assembly constituency is in need of major repairs. The then TDP government set foundation stone for its modernisation on February 19 in 2019 before the model code of conduct for elections came into force.

Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) came forward to extend loans for the modernisation which was estimated to cost Rs118 crore. However, after the elections, the YSRCP government abandoned the project.

The project was damaged badly and its stone structure needed to be reconstructed. The stone construction is the base for the anicut wall. Shutters were also damaged and water storage is not possible even in the rainy season.

Project’s supporting walls were also damaged and water is leaking. As a result, water is not being supplied sufficiently to tail-end areas of the project in several villages in Etcherla mandal in every kharif season.

Estimates were also required to enhanced for the project modernisation as the five years have passed since the earlier estimates. Farmers of the ayacut area are demanding modernisation of the project for supplyingadequate water at least for one crop during kharif season every year.