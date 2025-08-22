NAREDCO welcomes repeal of NALA Act

Vijayawada: The Andhra Pradesh chapter of the National Real Estate Development Council (NAREDCO) has welcomed the state government’s “historic decision” to repeal the NALA Act during the Cabinet meeting on Thursday. Speaking to the media at the NAREDCO state office, the association’s representatives, including President Gadde Chakradhar and General Secretary Mamidi Seetharamaiah, stated that the Andhra Pradesh government has resolved to repeal the NALA Act and implement a system of External Development Charges (EDC) for municipal and industrial approvals.

They explained that between 2009 and 2014, NALA charges in municipalities and panchayats varied between 9 per cent and 10 per cent. During the 2014-2019, under the Chandrababu Naidu government, these charges were set at 2 per cent for municipalities and 3 per cent for panchayats. However, the subsequent government increased them to 5 percent.

NAREDCO has been advocating for a reduction in NALA charges and a single-window system for building and layout approvals for a long time. They expressed gratitude to Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu and Ministers Ponguru Narayana, Anagani Satya Prasad and Payyavula Keshav, along with other officials, for this excellent decision. The association believes the repeal of the NALA Act will provide a significant boost to the real estate and industrial sectors, enhance the ease of doing business and benefit homebuyers and investors in Andhra Pradesh. This move is expected to contribute to the Chief Minister’s vision of Swarnandhra 2047. Vice-president Paruchuri Kiran Kumar, Treasurer Chava Ramesh and Assistant Secretary Mandava Sandeep also participated.