Narendra Modi all praise for Pawan Kalyan, says latter is a storm

Narendra Modi praised Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan for his contributions to the coalition. Speaking to the gathering, Modi stated, "The person sitting here is not just Pawan, he is storm acknowledging Kalyan's role in the success of the alliance in Andhra Pradesh. He emphasized that the victory in AP reflected the aspirations of the people and reaffirmed his commitment to serving the nation for another term as Prime Minister.

The Members of Parliament from the NDA coalition on Friday proposed Narendra Modi as the Prime Minister for a third term. The proposal was formally given approval by leaders such as Rajnath Singh, Amit Shah, Nitin Gadkari, Nitish Kumar, Chandrababu Naidu, and Pawan Kalyan, among others. A unanimous resolution was passed in support of Modi's leadership.