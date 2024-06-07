Live
- Release date confirmed for hilarious ride ‘O Manchi Ghost’
- Shareholders Face Choice: Approve Elon Musk's $56 Billion Pay or Risk CEO Exit
- Solve problems with election code lifted
- Telangana CM Revanth Reddy to Attend Congress Working Committee Meeting in Delhi
- Cattle smuggling case: Supreme Court asks Delhi HC to expeditiously decide Sukanya Mondal's bail plea
- Amitabh Bachchan monumental projection as Ashwatthama in ‘Kalki 2898 AD’ unveiled
- World Gin Day 2024: Date, History and Significance
- World Oceans Day 2024: Date, History and Significance
- Tragic Collision In Gujarat: Four Family Members Killed In Sabarkantha District Accident
- Bengaluru doctors save premature girl born at 25 weeks weighing 750 grams
Just In
Narendra Modi all praise for Pawan Kalyan, says latter is a storm
Narendra Modi praised Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan for his contributions to the coalition.
Narendra Modi praised Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan for his contributions to the coalition. Speaking to the gathering, Modi stated, "The person sitting here is not just Pawan, he is storm acknowledging Kalyan's role in the success of the alliance in Andhra Pradesh. He emphasized that the victory in AP reflected the aspirations of the people and reaffirmed his commitment to serving the nation for another term as Prime Minister.
The Members of Parliament from the NDA coalition on Friday proposed Narendra Modi as the Prime Minister for a third term. The proposal was formally given approval by leaders such as Rajnath Singh, Amit Shah, Nitin Gadkari, Nitish Kumar, Chandrababu Naidu, and Pawan Kalyan, among others. A unanimous resolution was passed in support of Modi's leadership.