Narsapuram MP Nandigam Suresh flayed over his remarks against Dalits

Tadepalli: Bapatla MP Nandigam Suresh lambasted Narasapuram MP K Raghu Rama Krishna Raju for his derogatory comments against Dalits.



Addressing the media at the party headquarters here on Monday, Suresh said that he met SC Commission member Ramulu seeking action against Raghu Rama Krishna Raju and received a positive response.

The MP said notices will be served to the Narsapuram MP through the Director General of Police and Home Minister M Sucharita.

Suresh said he would meet Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla and lodged a complaint against the Narsapuram MP.

Suresh demanded that Raghu Rama Krishna Raju tender apology to the Dalit community for his hate speech and said the Dalits would teach him a lesson in future.

The Bapatla MP also came down heavily on Raju for criticising YSRCP party and Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. He alleged that Raju was adopting unethical practices in politics.