Narsaraopet gave a CM, two Assembly Speakers

Narasaraopet: This constituency has interesting political history. This is one constituency where the Kamma and Kapu communities are equally strong. Narasaraopet is famous for its temples and the Narasaraopet Temple Complex is a must-visit. The complex houses a series of magnificent temples, each with its distinct architectural style and historical significance. This constituency was represented by stalwarts from both Congress and TDP in the past.

Narsaraopet is part of Palnadu region which has stony uplands and is surrounded by hilly areas. It was also known for faction politics at one point of time and had been a bitter battle ground between Congress and TDP in the past. Now it is going to be an intriguing battleground between TDP and YSRCP. Two mandals, Narasaraopet and Rompicherla, fall under this constituency.

This constituency was represented by late chief minister Kasu Brahmananda Reddy in 1967. Later, Nallapati Venkatramaiah Chowdary was the MLA from 1953 to 1955. TDP leader Dr Kodela Siva Prasada Rao was elected to the state Assembly in 1983,1985,1989,1994,1999 and worked as home minister, civil supplies minister, medical, health and family welfare minister. He was also the first Speaker of Andhra Pradesh after bifurcation of the state in 2014.

Dr Siva Prasada Rao was a medical doctor. He was popularly known as a poor people's doctor. During his period, the constituency witnessed development of infrastructure. Even the hill shrine Kotappakona was developed as lakhs of devotees throng the temple particularly during Kotappakonda Tirunalla.

Kasu Venkata Krishna Reddy was elected to Assembly in 1978, 2004, 2009, was a minister thrice and played a key role in Congress politics. Kasu Vengal Reddy served as Guntur district zilla parishad chairman from Narasaraopet.

Paddy, chilli and cotton are the main crops here. Farmers depend on Nagarjunasagar right canal for irrigation purposes. There are 2,21,573 voters in the constituency. People are politically active in the constituency. The twon has road connectivity to Sattenapalli, Pidiguralla, Vinukonda, Chilakaluripet. Yesteryears actress Vijaya Nirmal hailed from Narasaraopet.

Though the government formed new districts but infrastructure was not developed in the newly formed Palnadu district. After bifurcation of the state, Dr Gopireddy Srinivasa Reddy was elected to Assembly in 2014 and 2019 elections.

People are demanding that the government upgrade Narasaraopet municipality as Narasaraopet Municipal Corporation by merging the surrounding villages. Though farmers produce chilli, cotton among others, they have to go to Guntur city to sell their produce as there are no units in the constituency to give value addition to them.

Currently, Dr Gopireddy Srinivas Reddy of YSRCP is representing the constituency. TDP Narasaraopet Assembly constituency in-charge Dr Chadalavada Aravind Babu, TDP leaders Nallapati Ramu, Kadiyala Venkateswara Rao, Ravela Satyanarayana are in the race for the ticket. Jana Sena Party’s Jilani is seeking the ticket to contest from the constituency in the coming elections.