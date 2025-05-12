Nation salutes Agniveer Naik

Kalli Tanda (Sathya Sai dist): A wave of grief swept across Kalli Thanda hamlet of Gummayyagari Palli village in Gorantla mandal of Sri Sathya Sai district as the mortal remains of Agniveer Mudavath Murali Naik, 25, who laid down his life in the line of duty, arrived in his hometown. The young soldier’s supreme sacrifice for the nation drew heartfelt tributes from leaders, officials, and citizens alike. The state government announced a compensation of Rs 50 lakh, five acres of land, a 300-square-yard plot, and a government job for one member of Murali Naik’s family.

Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan paid floral tributes to the mortal remains of the army jawan. He visited Murali Naik’s residence and consoled his parents, mother Jyothi Bai and father Sriram Naik, comforting them in their grief and instilling courage. He assured them that the government would support the family in every possible way. Pawan Kalyan also personally pledged an additional Rs 25 lakh in financial assistance to the Naik’s family.

Pawan Kalyan was accompanied by Minister for Education and IT Nara Lokesh, Ministers Anagani Satya Prasad, Vangalapudi Anitha, and Savitha and MP BK Parthasarathi.

Former ministers Palle Raghunatha Reddy and Kalava Srinivasulu and MLAs Palle Sindhura Reddy, MS Raju and JC Prabhakar Reddy also took part.

Deeply moved, Nara Lokesh personally met with the grieving parents of the martyred jawan, offering words of solace and assured them that the government would stand by them through this painful time.

Speaking with the family, Lokesh urged them to remain strong, emphasising that Murali Naik's sacrifice will forever be remembered with pride and honour. "The state bows in respect to Murali Naik’s bravery. His service to the nation will not be forgotten," he said.

The last rites of the slain jawan were conducted at Kalli Thanda with military and state honours. Hundreds of people including Minister Nara Lokesh participated and bid a tearful adieu to the Agniveer.