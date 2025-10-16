Live
National Innovation Day celebrated
Vizianagaram: Marking the birth anniversary of Dr. A.P.J. Abdul Kalam, the visionary scientist and former President of India whose life continues to inspire generations, Lendi Institute of Engineering and Technology celebrated National Innovation Day on Wednesday.
As part of the celebrations, the Institution’s Innovation Council (IIC) organised a poster presentation, featuring 50 student teams selected for the 'Smart India Hackathon'(SIH). The event showcased exceptional creativity and technical expertise across diverse fields of science and technology, reflecting the institute’s continuous efforts towards fostering a culture of innovation and research among students. The programme served as a platform for participants to exhibit their inventive ideas and collaborative skills, while mentors and evaluators assessed and encouraged emerging talent.
A systematic evaluation process was ensured through a well-structured schedule coordinated by senior faculty members from multiple departments. Principal V V Rama Reddy congratulated the winners and appreciated their dedication and ingenuity. Dean (IIC) Dr Vasanth K Y commended the participants for their active engagement and innovative vision.The programme, held under the guidance of chairman P. Madhusudana Rao, vice chairman P. Srinivasa Rao and secretary K. Siva Rama Krishna, among others, embodied the spirit of Dr. Kalam’s vision, motivating students to think creatively, act confidently, and lead withpurpose.