National livestock census to document 16 types of animals

Tirupati: The 21st All India National Livestock Census - 2024 was launched in Tirupati district on Friday by Secretary of Animal Husbandry (AH) Department MM Naik along with district Collector Dr S Venkateswar. They emphasised the importance of providing accurate information to census enumerators to ensure the survey’s successful and accurate completion.

During the programme at Chiguruwada in Tirupati rural mandal, the Secretary of Animal Husbandry Department advocated for public cooperation in providing detailed animal data. This year’s census will cover a wide array of livestock, from cattle and poultry to other domestic animals across the state, aiming to capture data that will support strategic planning for animal husbandry in Andhra Pradesh.

Addressing the gathering, Naik highlighted the significance of livestock, alongside agriculture, in contributing to the livelihoods of rural communities. “Just as agriculture is crucial, so is livestock; hence, we often say ‘Dairy and Crop’. Livestock plays a vital role in the daily lives of many and by nurturing it, we can secure additional income for rural households”, he said.

Naik stated that over 14,000 department employees are involved in this nationwide census, including 5,500 enumerators and 1,200 supervisors across AP alone. The survey will document 16 types of animals, enabling a thorough understanding of the State’s animal resources and trends. He added that insights from previous censuses indicated a steady increase in livestock, especially dairy animals, emphasizing the importance of a robust and accurate enumeration to develop targeted policies.

District Collector Venkateswar stressed the significance of the data collection process, which will span from October 25 to February 28, 2025. He explained that providing enumerators with full and precise information would contribute immensely to State and Central government efforts to plan and implement animal welfare programs.

Enumerators will visit households across the district to gather details on livestock, including cattle, poultry, sheep, goats, and pets. After each survey, a sticker marking will be placed on the household’s wall to confirm the enumeration process. The census also plans to account for stray animals within village boundaries. To manage this vast effort, Tirupati district has appointed 472 enumerators and 77 supervisors to oversee data collection.