National Road Safety Month begins

Tirupati: City MLA Arani Srinivasulu and Chandragiri MLA Pulivarthi Nani, district Collector Dr S Venkateswar, SP Subba Rayudu unveiled posters to mark the start of the 37th National Road Safety Month here on Thursday.

Speaking on the occasion, District Transport Officer Korrapati Murali Mohan said the month-long campaign runs from January 1 to 31.

The theme is "Safety through Training, Transformation through Technology," set by the Central government. He urged police, R&B, Panchayat Raj, municipal, health, and national highways departments to work together on road safety programmes. On this occasion, 25 helmets were given to home guards and drivers.

Officials warned vehicle users about awareness drives and cases against traffic rule violators this month. They also said driving licenses of those caught drunk driving will be suspended for three months.With support from V Foundation, Manavatha Foundation, and Rotary Club, many road safety programmes will be held.

On this occasion Collector ordered everyone to make Tirupati district accident-free, as road safety is our shared duty.

SP Subbarayudu directed transport officials to immediately recommend license cancellations for drunk drivers.