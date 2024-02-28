National Safety Week celebrations begin in Sri City

Sri city: Sri City kicked off the 53rd National Safety Week on Tuesday with N Sekhar, vice-president (Projects), inaugurating the event.

He addressed employees, administered a safety pledge and officially declared the week of activities. In a message on the occasion, Sri City MD Ravindra Sannareddy said the week's purpose was to raise awareness and create a strong safety culture within the community, preventing accidents. He emphasised the critical role of prioritising safety at all levels, as negligence is often a major factor in accidents.

Throughout the week, various activities are planned, including awareness programmes, quiz competitions, essay writing, and drawing contests for both employees and students. The week-long celebrations will culminate in a concluding function on March 4, to be coordinated by K Narendra Babu, Manager of EHS (Safety).