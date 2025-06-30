National seminar begins at GGU charts roadmap

Rajamahendravaram: A two-day National Seminar on “Leveraging Research and Innovation for Viksit Bharat@2047” began at the Godavari Global University (GGU), with participation from scientists, academicians, industry leaders, and students from across India. The event, held in collaboration with the Central and State governments, aims at aligning India’s education and innovation ecosystem with the national vision of becoming a developed nation by 2047.

Member of NITI Aayog Padma Bhushan Dr VK Saraswat inaugurated the seminar and delivered the keynote address. He called for collective efforts from educational institutions and entrepreneurs to advance the Atmanirbhar Bharat mission.

Dr Saraswat explained major government initiatives such as PM Kaushal Vikas Yojana, Startup India, Atal Innovation Mission, and the National Innovation and Startup Policy, all geared toward empowering youth and promoting innovation. GGU Chancellor KVV Satyanarayana Raju expressed optimism about India’s developmental trajectory, while Pro-Chancellor K Sasi Kiran Varma described Atmanirbhar Bharat as the mission and Viksit Bharat as the ultimate vision.

AICTE Vice-Chairman Dr Abhay Jere stressed the need for strong research ecosystems in higher education institutions. AMTZ CEO Dr Jitendra Kumar Sharma underscored the importance of observation and curiosity in driving innovation.

The seminar features sessions on emerging technologies, sustainability, and the commercialisation of research. It will conclude tomorrow with thematic discussions on achieving the Viksit Bharat vision.