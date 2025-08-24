National Space Day observed

Vijayawada: National Space Day was celebrated at MK Baig Municipal Corporation High School, Ajit Singh Nagar on Saturday. High School HM and former District Science Officer M Hussain has explained to the students the scientific and technological progress made by India—from Aryabhata to Chandrayaan-1, Chandrayaan-3, and Mangalyaan.

The objective of celebrating the National Space Day is to instil interest among the students on science and technological research. Through this initiative, students can develop enthusiasm and curiosity towards science, which will help guide them toward research in the future, said Hussain.

Staff from Science Watchers and upcost demonstrated how to observe planets in the sky using a telescope and explained the process to the students through a live demonstration. Physics teachers Shaik Saida, Ravibabu, NCC Teacher Prakash, school teachers Pavani, PD Kishore and over 650 students participated in the programme.