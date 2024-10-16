National ST panel issues notice to Samagra Shiksha

Srikakulam: National Commission for Scheduled Tribes responded to a news story published in The Hans India on violation of rule of reservation on in Samagra Shiksha project across the state.

The Hans India published the news on September 27, 2024 with headline ‘ST unions oppose violation of roster’, stating that rule of reservation and roster for STs was violated. After looking into the facts regarding implementation of rule of reservation and roster to STs, the commission issued notice to state project director (SPD) for Samagra Shiksha (SS) seeking explanation on violation and rectification of the same.

Aadivasi Sankshema Parishad (ASP) state vice president Vaba Yogi expressed serious concern over the violation and demanded stringent action against the officials responsible for violation of rule of reservation and roster in recruitment of posts under the SS project.