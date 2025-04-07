Nationwide strike against Centre’s policies on May 20

Visakhapatnam: CITU state general secretary Ch Narasinga Rao urged the central trade unions to come together to stage a protest against the anti-people policies of the BJP government and protect public sector units.

Speaking at a leadership building workshop for North Andhra districts leaders organised here on Sunday, he informed that a nationwide strike is scheduled on May 20. The Central government is betraying the workers and farmers by adopting corporate-friendly policies and handing over the country’s wealth to Adani and Ambani.

Narasinga Rao slammed the anti-labour policies which he said are impacting labour rights and making workers work like slaves. He pointed out that the Visakhapatnam Steel Plant, public sector industries, railways, banks, LIC, defence sector and mines are being privatised in a fast track mode as the Centre is eager to handover them to the corporate companies.

Further, he alleged that all public assets, including lands, roads and ports are being handed over to private players at a low price.

The CITU state general secretary appealed to the unions to launch a movement against the pro-corporate policies of the government.

Speaking on the occasion, CITU Visakhapatnam district president and general secretary KM Srinivas and RKSV Kumar demanded that the removal of contract workers in the Visakhapatnam Steel Plant be stopped and the terminated workers has to be reinstated with immediate effect. They demanded that a safety audit should be conducted in pharma and chemical industries and appropriate measures need to be taken to ensure safety of workers.

State committee members P Mani and G Vara Lakshmi demanded that the minimum wages should be paid to Anganwadi, ASHA, midday meal scheme workers and reduce their workload.

The minimum wage of workers should be fixed at Rs.26,000 per month and a minimum pension of Rs10,000 should be given to every worker, they demanded.

Also, they demanded that the privatisation of public sector enterprises should be stopped immediately. They said that they would launch movements to resolve the problems of workers in the coming days. Leaders from Srikakulam district, Parvathipuram Manyam, Anakapalli and Paderu took part in the workshop.