Nat’l workshop held on AI in HR management

Nellore:With the objective of embracing emerging technologies in tune with changing times, a two-day National-Level Workshop on “Artificial Intelligence in Human Resource Management” was inaugurated grandly at the Department of Business Management, Vikrama Simhapuri University.

The workshop is being organized with the support of the Central Government’s PM-USHA (Pradhan Mantri Uchchatar Shiksha Abhiyan) scheme.The workshop was formally inaugurated by the University Registrar, Dr K Suneetha, by lighting the ceremonial lamp.

Speaking on the occasion, she emphasized that Artificial Intelligence is playing a crucial role in areas such as recruitment, training, and performance appraisal. Renowned AI and Behavioral Science expert and Founder of “Humalytics Samasta”, Vinod Nair, attended the programme as the Resource Person and delivered an insightful keynote address. The programme was attended by College Principal Prof. Ch Vijaya, Organizing Secretary Dr G Sai Sravanti, Dr J Vijetha, Co-Coordinator A Gayathri, Dr P Srivalli, Kota Neelamani Kanta, along with a large number of faculty members and research scholars.