Natural resources worth Rs 2,540 cr looted in Ponnur, alleges Dhulipala

Guntur: TDP candidate for Ponnur Assembly constituency Dhulipala Narendra Kumar alleged that natural resources worth Rs 2,540 crore were looted in the constituency during the last five years under the YSRCP rule.

He demanded that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy should tender an apology for the illegal quarrying before entering into the constituency.

He addressed the media at Chintalapudi on Monday. Speaking on the occasion, he sought explanation from the Chief Minister for looting of minerals in the constituency. He alleged that an employee working in the Agriculture Market Yard was murdered by the PDS rice mafia and alleged that MLA Kilaru Rosaiah encroached government land worth Rs 50 crore at Anumarlapudi village. He said the Ponnuru constituency turned into a hub for ganja smuggling under the YSRCP rule.

He appealed to the voters to elect him in the ensuing elections to ensure development of Ponnur.