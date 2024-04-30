  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

Natural resources worth Rs 2,540 cr looted in Ponnur, alleges Dhulipala

Natural resources worth Rs 2,540 cr looted in Ponnur, alleges Dhulipala
x
Highlights

TDP candidate for Ponnur Assembly constituency Dhulipala Narendra Kumar alleged that natural resources worth Rs 2,540 crore were looted in the constituency during the last five years under the YSRCP rule.

Guntur: TDP candidate for Ponnur Assembly constituency Dhulipala Narendra Kumar alleged that natural resources worth Rs 2,540 crore were looted in the constituency during the last five years under the YSRCP rule.

He demanded that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy should tender an apology for the illegal quarrying before entering into the constituency.

He addressed the media at Chintalapudi on Monday. Speaking on the occasion, he sought explanation from the Chief Minister for looting of minerals in the constituency. He alleged that an employee working in the Agriculture Market Yard was murdered by the PDS rice mafia and alleged that MLA Kilaru Rosaiah encroached government land worth Rs 50 crore at Anumarlapudi village. He said the Ponnuru constituency turned into a hub for ganja smuggling under the YSRCP rule.

He appealed to the voters to elect him in the ensuing elections to ensure development of Ponnur.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X