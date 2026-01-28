Nature inspires innovation at Tirupati’s new Biomimicry Gallery

Tirupati: Tirupati witnessed a new addition to science education, with the inauguration of the ‘Biomimicry Gallery – The Science Inspired by Nature’ at the Regional Science Centre, Tirupati (RSCT). The new permanent gallery was formally inaugurated by Director of the Indian Institute of Science Education and Research (IISER) Prof Santanu Bhattacharya on Tuesday. Speaking on the occasion, Prof Bhattacharya said that nature itself offers the best solutions to many modern problems. “Nature is the ultimate engineer. By observing how biological systems solve problems, we can create sustainable technologies that live in harmony with the planet,” he said. Highlighting the importance of protecting natural ecosystems, Conservator of Forests C Selvam said every species has something valuable to teach humanity. “This gallery reminds us that biodiversity is not only beautiful but also full of intelligence and efficiency,” he remarked.

Director of the Visvesvaraya Industrial and Technological Museum (VITM), Bengaluru Sajoo Bhaskaran described the Biomimicry Gallery as an important step in strengthening science learning among children and students. He added that the exhibits have been designed in a simple and interactive way to help young minds understand complex ideas easily.

The gallery showcases how ideas from nature can be applied to science and technology. Visitors explored hands-on exhibits such as the Ultra Cane for the visually impaired, inspired by the echolocation ability of bats, and materials that copy the water-repellent nature of lotus leaves. These displays explain how natural designs can lead to smart and eco-friendly innovations.