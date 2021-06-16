Naval dockyard helps Srikakulam district overcome oxygen scarcity

Srikakulam: Officials of Naval Dockyard at Visakhapatnam took initiative to help Srikakulam district administration overcome oxygen scarcity. With the support of Naval Dockyard, three oxygen plants were set up at three different locations in Srikakulam district to ensure better treatment to Covid patients.

With the assistance and support of naval dockyard, gas oxygen plant re-opened at industrial area at Pydibhimavaram in Ranastalam mandal. Here oxygen is produced in gas form and filled in tanks and supplied to various hospitals without delay.

As the production unit and filling station are located adjacent to national highway (NH-16) here, it enables transportation of cylinders at a quick pace.

Another storage plant has been established at government RIMS hospital (Government General Hospital-GGH) in Srikakulam city. Here oxygen tankers filled the oxygen in the storage plant in liquefied form and it is being distributed to beds though pipelines and cylinders.

From the plant, oxygen is being supplied to 12 beds at the RIMS hospital and the number of beds will be increased soon.

At government community health centre (CHC) at Palasa, oxygen generation plant has been set up. Here oxygen is produced from air by absorbing it from open air available in the locality.

After the production, it is being stored and distributed to patients through cylinders and concentrators. At present oxygen from CHC is supplied to 20 patients without interruption.

"We have been able to overcome scarcity and other related difficulties in procuring and distribution of oxygen for hospitals here with these plants and a storage point," Joint Collector Sumith Kumar explained to The Hans India.

"We are saving lives of a number of Covid patients at a crucial stage by providing oxygen without delay," JC added. Visakhapatnam Naval dockyard Lieutenant Vinay took the initiative and led the teams for establishment of the plants here, the JC lauded.