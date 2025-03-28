Navodaya 2.0 aimed at eradicating ID liquor: Kollu

Vijayawada: Prohibition and excise minister Kollu Ravindra said the state government has launched Navodaya 2.0 with objective of eradicating brewing and consumption of illicitly-distilled (ID) liquor and to create awareness among the people on the ill-effect of consuming arrack.

He said awareness programmes will be conducted in the rural and urban areas in the state highlighting the need to check illicit liquor.

Ravindra was the chief guest at the Krishna district co-ordination committee meeting held in Machilipatnam on Thursday on implementation of Navodaya 2.0 programme.

Minister said Navodaya 1.0 was implemented under the TDP rule from 2016.

He urged the police, revenue and excise officials to make Krishna district free from cheap and harmful alcohol by May 1, 2025.

He said he toured 11 districts under the TDP rule when he was the excise minister and created awareness on Navodaya 1.0 programme. Stating that dirty water is used in manufacturing of country-made liquor, he asked the officials to explain to the people how dirty and harmful ingredients are used in manufacturing liquor. He said the government sanctioned Rs 10 crore for Navodaya 2.0 campaign.

The minister instructed the officials to set up de-addiction centre in Machilipatnam government hospital. He said the government is trying to stop the ganja production and supply in the state. Krishna district collector D K Balaji, SP R Gangadhara Rao, excise deputy commissioner Srinivasa Rao and others spoke on the occasion.

The minister and the officials released publicity material on Navodaya 2.0 programme on the occasion. Officials of the revenue, DRDA, prohibition and excise and other departments attended the co-ordination meet.