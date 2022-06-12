Nayanthara couple tenders apology to TTD on wearing footwear

Tirupati: Film director and actor Vignesh Sivan has tendered an apology through a letter to the devotees of Lord Venkateswara for mistakenly conducting photo shoot with sandals in front of Tirumala temple. The couple Vignesh Sivan and actress Nayanthara after their marriage came to Tirumala for God darshan and after darshan they involved in photo shoot outside the temple.

At that time Nayanthara was having chappals which became viral in social media. The TTD officials also said to have taken legal opinion from their legal advisors to act against actress Nayanthara for wearing sandals in Mada Street. In this backdrop, Vignesh Sivan wrote an open letter in social media seeking apology from the devotees of Lord and said it was mistakenly done but not intentional.

He also said in his statement that they have great belief at the Tirumala Venkanna and due to some logistical reasons they married at Chennai. Immediately after marriage before going to their house, they came to Tirumala seeking blessings of Lord. In a hurry of photo shoot before the temple, he said they (couple) did not notice having chappals to Nayanthara's feet and he sought apology from all the devotees of Lord for hurting their sentiments and beliefs.