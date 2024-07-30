NCC cadets receive training on fire prevention

Rajamahendravaram: To enhance safety and preparedness, NCC cadets received crucial training on fire prevention as part of the annual training camp organised by the 18th Andhra Battalion Kakinada Group at Godavari Global University (GGU) on Monday.

The session took place under the guidance of Rajamahendravaram fire department officials and staff, who demonstrated practical methods for preventing loss of life and property in the event of fire accidents.

The practical training provided by the fire department has equipped the cadets with essential skills to handle fire emergencies effectively.

In addition to the fire prevention training, the NCC cadets engaged in community service as part of the Swachh Bharat Abhiyan.

They participated in Shramadanam at the primary health centre in Rajanagaram, focusing on removing garbage and plastic waste from the premises. This initiative reflects the NCC’s commitment to both safety and environmental cleanliness.’

Camp commander Major Mohammad Asif announced that the annual training camp will continue at GGU until August 3.

The camp has seen participation from 591 NCC cadets representing three districts.

The camp was inspected by NCC Group commander Colonel Ritin Mohan Agarwal. Vice-Principal of GIET Autonomous College, Dr SVSN Murthy and others were present.