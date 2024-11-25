NCC Day grandly celebrated at SITAM

Live
230 cadets take part
Vizianagaram: The 76th NCC Day was celebrated in a grand manner by 2 (Andhra) Girls Battalion NCC at SITAM College on Sunday.
The event witnessed enthusiastic participation from 230 NCC cadets, 6 associate NCC officers, 33 staff and others from various institutions. Colonel Gopendra, Commanding Officer addressed the cadets and exhorted them to utilise the challenges and opportunities offered by the NCC and carve their career and character in a great way. He appealed to them to serve the nation as responsible citizens contributing to the progress and unity of the nation.
Dr M Sashibhushan Rao, Director of SITAM College, emphasised the enduring importance of unity and discipline as guiding values for personal success and national development. Dr Rao lauded the NCC for its role in fostering leadership and patriotism among the youth. Mass drill and parade by cadets showcasing their discipline and dedication marked the event.