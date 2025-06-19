NCDCD survey finds Chittoor leading in diabetes, hypertension rates

Tirupati: Chittoor district has reported a higher prevalence of diabetes and hypertension than Tirupati, as per the findings of the ongoing NCDCD 3.0 (Non-Communicable Disease Control and Detection) survey. The data, released by health officials, highlights the growing health burden linked to lifestyle diseases and underscores the urgency of early detection and intervention.

The survey is part of the NDA government’s broader push to strengthen preventive healthcare through early screening of non-communicable diseases (NCDs) in the State. Launched on November 14 last year and is scheduled to complete by the end of this month, the initiative deploys medical teams, comprising MLHPs, ANMs, and ASHA workers, to visit households and collect health information from individuals above the age of 18. The collected data is uploaded to a digital platform, enabling doctors to access patients’ health records during consultations and provide informed care.

In Chittoor district, where the total number of households is 5,92,514, the survey has already been completed in 5,03,207 homes. Out of 15,67,268 eligible individuals, 11,23,233 have been screened so far. Of those, 1,20,295 have been found to have diabetes and 1,33,327 have hypertension. Additionally, 273 individuals are suspected of having oral cancer, 218 of breast cancer, and 203 of cervical cancer, according to District Medical and Health Officer (DM&HO) Dr DT Sudha Rani.

Meanwhile, in Tirupati district, 12,27,723 individuals have been screened out of a target population of 17,47,091. About 3,84,694 people were not available during the survey visits, resulting in a 70.26 percent completion rate, with 7.73 percent of the target group yet to be covered. Despite the wider coverage in Tirupati, the incidence rates of key non-communicable diseases remain lower than in Chittoor.

Diabetes prevalence in Chittoor stands at 10.7 percent compared to 7.49 percent in Tirupati, while hypertension rates are 11.86 percent in Chittoor against 8.13 percent in Tirupati. Oral and cervical cancer cases were also higher in Chittoor, though Tirupati reported more breast cancer cases.

Health officials attribute the rising trend of early-onset NCDs to lifestyle changes such as decreased physical activity, increased consumption of fast food, and extended use of mobile devices. Alarming increases in diabetes, hypertension, and even cancers among individuals under 30 have prompted the government to include cancer screenings, specifically for oral, breast, and cervical cancers as part of the NCDCD initiative.

Once completed the survey will provide comprehensive information of the health profile of the people in the district to the health officials.