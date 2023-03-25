NCERT syllabus for Classes 6, 7 & 9 from 2023-24

Andhra Pradesh State which is in the lead in the implementation of the National Educational Policy (NEP) 2020, is taking another step by revising and revamping the syllabus in high school education. To prepare the Class-X students for the public exams in the CBSE model from the academic year 2024-25, the State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT) is changing the syllabus of high school classes as per the recommendations of NCERT.





Following the recommendations in National Educational Policy 2020, the government has changed the syllabus of Class-VIII already as per the CBSE syllabus from 2022-23. The subject experts at the AP SCERT have translated the content in Maths, Science, and Social Studies into the Telugu and Urdu languages, and published the same in English and Telugu and English and Urdu side-by-side pages for simultaneous usage in the respective media schools.





Based on the response and best-performing ideas, the government is now introducing Maths, Science, and Social Studies in both languages, along with the English and Telugu language textbooks for Class IX from 2023-24. Similarly, the government is also introducing Maths and Science subjects in both languages in Class VI and VII in the coming academic year.





The AP SCERT Director Dr B Prathap Reddy said that new textbooks for Classes VI, VII and IX will be introduced from 2023-24 and the new books for Class X will be introduced from 2024-25. He said that the State students would know about 200 Telugu writers in their Telugu textbooks, and the great culture and heritage of Telugu land through some lessons in Social Studies in their high school classes.





He said that they were introducing physical education as a teaching subject in Class IX, as per the NCERT syllabus, but there will not be any exam on it. He said that the upgradation of the syllabus as per the NCERT will greatly benefit the students. He said that the candidates preparing for the SSC, RRB, UPSC, banks and other competitive exams depend on textbooks of the NCERT syllabus. Now, as the State students are also being taught in the CBSE syllabus, that could help them to a greater extent.