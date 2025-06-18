NCW mandates internal complaint committees

Vijayawada: Dr Archana Majumdar, Member of the National Commission for Women (NCW), on Tuesday emphasised the commission’s commitment to the protection and rights of girls and women. She warned that strict action would be taken wherever injustice is done to women in the country.

On the first day of her three-day state visit on Tuesday, Dr Majumdar visited Siddhartha Government Medical College and the Old Government Hospital in Vijayawada.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr Majumdar reiterated that action will be taken against those who attack girls and women. She advised victims of sexual harassment or assault to file a complaint with the Women’s Commission.

Dr Majumdar stressed that every organisation, including businesses, educational institutions, and offices with more than 10 employees, must establish an Internal Complaint Committee (ICC). She urged that these committees be headed by a senior female employee.

“The Women’s Commission will be available 24 hours a day for the protection of women,” Dr Majumdar stated, assuring that victims can file complaints at any time and immediate action will be taken. She affirmed the Commission’s continuous efforts for the protection and empowerment of girls and women.

During her visit to Siddhartha Government Medical College, Dr Majumdar inquired whether an ICC had been established. She instructed the college to set up an ICC within a week. She also urged the display of information boards on women’s safety measures and the provision of helpline numbers within the college premises. She advised that issues faced by students, college employees, and faculty should first be addressed and resolved by the ICC.

Dr Rayapati Sailaja, chairperson of the State Women’s Commission, stated that if justice is not served to a victim through the ICCs established in various organisations, the matter should be brought to the attention of the State or National Women’s Commission. She assured that the Women’s Commission would take steps to ensure every woman can work in a peaceful environment. She warned that action would be taken against any form of harassment against women, including dowry harassment and sexual harassment.

Siddhartha Medical College Principal A Yedukondala Rao, ICDS officials, college faculty and staff were also present.