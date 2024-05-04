"NDA Alliance Candidate Kavya Krishna Reddy Receives Warm Welcome in Kavali Assembly Constituency"

The NDA alliance candidate for the Kavali Assembly constituency, Kavya Krishna Reddy, received a great welcome from the people in Ward 27 of Kavali Town. Women welcomed him with haratis and the locals showered him with flowers as he rushed into the campaign, greeting everyone warmly.

Kavya Krishna Reddy listened to the problems of the people and promised to solve them once he comes to power, earning him the title of the beacon of hope for the people of Kavali Constituency.



During his campaign, Kavya Krishna Reddy emphasized that if Chandrababu is elected as the chief minister of the state, it will lead to the development of the state. He also criticized the current MLA, Pratap Reddy, for allegedly doing nothing for Kavali for the past ten years, and promised to bring about positive change if given the chance to serve as an MLA.



Kavya Krishna Reddy urged the people of Kavali to support him and Vemireddy Prabhakar Reddy for MP, promising to work together to bring about development and progress in the constituency.

