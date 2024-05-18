Four people killed in a fatal road accident in Anantapur district

Tragedy struck in Anantapur district on Saturday morning as a car traveling from Hyderabad to Bangalore collided with a lorry at Bachupalli in Gutti mandal, resulting in the death of four individuals. Two others also sustained serious injuries in the incident.

The victims, all residents of Raninagar in Anantapur, were identified as the casualties of the tragic accident. Upon receiving reports of the crash, authorities rushed to the scene and promptly transferred the injured to a nearby hospital for medical assistance.

Preliminary investigations suggest that the accident may have been caused by driver drowsiness. The police have since launched an inquiry into the matter and have registered a case in connection with the incident. The community mourns the loss of the four lives and prays for the speedy recovery of those injured in the accident.







