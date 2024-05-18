  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > Business

Citroen to supply 1000 e-C3 EVs to OHM E Logistics

Citroen to supply 1000 e-C3 EVs to OHM E Logistics
x
Highlights

French carmaker Citroen has said that it will supply 1,000 units of its electric vehicle e-C3 to OHM E Logistics in a phased manner. The two companies...

French carmaker Citroen has said that it will supply 1,000 units of its electric vehicle e-C3 to OHM E Logistics in a phased manner. The two companies have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to introduce the e-C3 into the electric shared mobility services of OHM E Logistics and the 1,000 units of Citroen e-C3 will be delivered over 12 months, the company said in a statement.

"This partnership underscores our shared vision of promoting electric mobility and reducing carbon footprint in the mobility sector," Citroen India Brand Director, Shishir Mishra said.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X