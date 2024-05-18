Citroen to supply 1000 e-C3 EVs to OHM E Logistics

French carmaker Citroen has said that it will supply 1,000 units of its electric vehicle e-C3 to OHM E Logistics in a phased manner. The two companies have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to introduce the e-C3 into the electric shared mobility services of OHM E Logistics and the 1,000 units of Citroen e-C3 will be delivered over 12 months, the company said in a statement.

"This partnership underscores our shared vision of promoting electric mobility and reducing carbon footprint in the mobility sector," Citroen India Brand Director, Shishir Mishra said.

