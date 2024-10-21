Live
NDA flayed for no new medical PG seats for AP
Vijayawada: Chairman of YSRCP NTR District Doctors Wing Dr Ambati Naga Radhakrishna Yadav said that the current state of medical education in Andhra Pradesh is disheartening and grave injustice to Medical PG aspirants with not a single application submitted to the National Medical Commission (NMC) for increasing postgraduate seats in government medical colleges for the academic year 2025-26.
Speaking to media here on Sunday, he said that the NMC has extended the deadline to November 8, providing a window of opportunity for the state government to take action. The situation is particularly concerning given the previous administration’s success in increasing medical seats.
Under YS Jagan Mohan Reddy’s leadership, Andhra Pradesh saw a remarkable hike of over 600 plus medical postgraduate seats in just one year. This progress now seems to be reversing, with the current alliance government accused of colluding with private interests to undermine government medical hospitals and education. “We demand publication of a white paper on medical education to address these concerns,” he said. He said that education is the key to bridging social and financial disparities in society. By neglecting medical education, the government is perpetuating these inequalities. It is crucial for the state government to prioritise medical education, increase seats, and support institutions to provide quality healthcare and opportunities for all.
The state government must come out of the liquor shops auction hangovers and act on a war-footing to submit applications to the NMC and secure additional postgraduate seats. Andhra Pradesh can become an international medical tourism hub if all the medical colleges become functional with increased PG and super-specialty education, he added.