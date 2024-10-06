  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

NDA Government Strives to Empower Andhra Youth Through Skill Development

NDA Government Strives to Empower Andhra Youth Through Skill Development
x
Highlights

In a significant move aimed at enhancing employment opportunities for the youth in Andhra Pradesh, the NDA government has partnered with the Sri Sathya Sai Seva Trust to sign a memorandum of understanding with the Andhra Pradesh State Skill Development Corporation (APSSDC)

In a significant move aimed at enhancing employment opportunities for the youth in Andhra Pradesh, the NDA government has partnered with the Sri Sathya Sai Seva Trust to sign a memorandum of understanding with the Andhra Pradesh State Skill Development Corporation (APSSDC). This initiative reflects the government's commitment to equipping young people with essential skills, paving the way for both job acquisition and entrepreneurship.

The NDA government's efforts are designed not only to provide job placements but also to empower the youth to create their own employment opportunities. This initiative is part of a broader strategy to ensure that the youth are prepared to meet the demands of the evolving job market, thereby securing a prosperous future.

Officials have emphasized the importance of skill development in fostering a self-reliant workforce. The partnership with APSSDC aims to offer comprehensive training programs, enabling participants to gain the qualifications necessary for various industries.

With this initiative, the NDA government aims to lay a golden path for the future of the youth in Andhra Pradesh, reinforcing its commitment to their growth and development.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick