Live Update: NDA government will be formed in AP, Delhi PM

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said the NDA government will be formed in Andhra Pradesh and Delhi.

Anakapalli : Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said the NDA government will be formed in Andhra Pradesh and Delhi. He said this is the first time that elections are held in AP for the first with a slogan of Vikasit Andhra Pradesh. He addressed a public meeting in Anakapalli.

2024-05-06 12:22:34
  • 6 May 2024 12:41 PM GMT

    He said that he wish to hear the speech of Nara Chandrababu Naidu but leaving Anakapalli because he has to return to Gujarat urgently.



  • 6 May 2024 12:37 PM GMT

    He urged the voters to vote for the NDA alliance candidates in Vizag Anakapalli and other places and help him to get victory in the Lok Sabha elections

  • 6 May 2024 12:36 PM GMT

    He urged the voters to defeat the YSRCP and alleged the YSRCP has caused loss to the state

    Modi said Hindu temple suffered loss under the YSRCP rule in AP. he pointed out that AP refused to attend Ramalaya inauguration in Ayodhya

     

  • 6 May 2024 12:33 PM GMT

    He said there is no difference between Congress and YSRCP and alleged the sand mafia and land mafia is rampant in AP both are corrupt



  • 6 May 2024 12:31 PM GMT

    He said the Central government is sanctioning Kisan credit cards to farmers and giving support to aqua farmers

  • 6 May 2024 12:31 PM GMT

    Modi has announced the Central government will give assistance to sugarcane farmers in Anakapalli region and stated that NDA government is supporting sugarcane farmers in India

  • 6 May 2024 12:29 PM GMT

    PM Modi said Anakapalli is famous for sugar production but the factories are closed in the region

     

  • 6 May 2024 12:28 PM GMT

    He said the union Government has granted Rs 15000 crore for Polavaram but the AP government is neglecting interests of farmers

  • 6 May 2024 12:28 PM GMT

    He said the BJP government is working for development of AP but the corrupt AP government not taking up housing works

  • 6 May 2024 12:28 PM GMT

    He alleged the AP government is not co operating for setting up new Railway zone at Vizag. He said the AP grossly failed on construction of houses.

