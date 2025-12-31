Around 50% of 2025 listings trading below issue price

Mumbai: After a year packed with non-stop IPO launches and record-breaking fundraising, India’s primary market is now showing signs of a reality check. While 2025 will go down as one of the most active years for initial public offerings, the performance of many newly listed stocks has failed to live up to the excitement seen on listing day.

Data shows that nearly half of the companies that went public this year are now trading below their issue prices.This sharp contrast between strong listing-day gains and weak long-term performance has raised fresh questions over IPO valuations and investor expectations.

Over the past 12 months, as many as 344 companies entered the stock market and together raised more than Rs 1.75 lakh crore.Out of 103 companies that debuted on the exchanges in 2025, a majority of 69 stocks listed above their IPO prices, while 33 opened below their issue levels. However, this early enthusiasm did not last for many stocks.

At present, only 54 IPO stocks are trading above their issue prices, while 47 have slipped below, showing how uneven post-listing performance has been despite a blockbuster year for fundraising.