6.61% drop in crime rate in Prakasam

Ongole: PrakasamDistrict SP V Harshavardhan Raju released the annual crime report for 2025 at a press meet in the District Police Office here on Tuesday, and highlighted achievements in crime control and public safety through strategic policing initiatives.

According to him, the district witnessed a notable 6.61 percent reduction in overall crime, with 7818 cases registered in 2025 compared to 8371 in 2024. Case disposal rates improved to 60.66 percent, with 7897 out of 13018 pending cases resolved during the year.

Crimes against women decreased by 17.08 percent, with 709 cases reported compared to 855 in 2024. The police achieved 16 convictions in such cases, including three life sentences and three 20-year terms. Bodily offense cases dropped 22.67 percent to 1122, while property-related crimes fell 17.16 percent to 632 cases. Notably, cybercrimes plummeted 54.63 percent to just 44 cases.

Fatal accidents declined 14.21 percent, with road accident deaths dropping 12.05 percent. The reduction was attributed to awareness campaigns, the ‘Stop, Wash and Go’ programme, installation of 44 CCTV cameras at black spots, and drone surveillance. The district achieved 89 percent e-challan realisation, collecting Rs 2.02 crore in fines, earning appreciation from the High Court.

The SP said that the police deployed 32 drones covering 6474 locations and utilised 6239 CCTV cameras (502 matrix and 5737 private) for surveillance. Advanced investigation techniques, including fingerprint analysis, CCTV footage, and CDR analysis, helped solve numerous cases, recovering Rs 4.44 crore of Rs 8.70 crore worth of stolen property. He said that the police traced 94.85 percent of missing girls and 90.41 percent of missing women, recovered 2167 lost mobile phones, and rescued 47 individuals from suicide attempts through the Dial 112 service. During cyclones, police rescued 121 migrant labourers trapped in flooding at Chodavaram, near Kondapi.

SP Harshavardhan Raju emphasised continued commitment to a crime-free society through community participation and modern technology.