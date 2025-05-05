NDA govt best in paddy procurement, timely payment: Minister

Kakinada: The State government has surpassed the previous administration in both paddy procurement and timely payments to farmers, stated Civil Supplies Minister Nadendla Manohar. Speaking at a press conference held at GRT Grand Hotel in Kakinada on Sunday, the minister explained the government’s achievements over the past ten months. He stated that while the previous YSRCP government had procured 37 lakh metric tonnes of paddy during Rabi and Kharif seasons, the present government has procured a total of 48.43 lakh metric tonnes — an increase of over 11 lakh metric tonnes. Additionally, the minister noted that RS 11,000 crore was credited to farmers’ accounts within 24 hours of procurement, ensuring swift and transparent transactions. The government also cleared Rs 1,674 crore in pending dues left unpaid by the previous administration, directly crediting the amount to the respective farmers’ accounts within a month. A further RS 400 crore owed to millers by the previous government has also been settled. Minister Manohar said that the government is prepared to procure an additional 10 lakh metric tonnes of paddy across the state. In the combined East and West Godavari districts alone, arrangements have been made to purchase another 3 lakh metric tonnes. District-wise, the minister shared that 2.5 lakh metric tonnes were procured in East Godavari, 97,000 metric tonnes in Dr BR Ambedkar Konaseema, and 58,645 metric tonnes in Kakinada district.

Urging millers to support farmers, he cautioned them not to cause inconvenience under the pretext of rainfall or by withholding gunny bags. “There are advanced and large-scale rice mills in the Godavari region, and they should stand by the farmers,” he said.

The minister added that sufficient gunny bags have been made available for procurement. He pointed to a positive development in yield, noting that while earlier the average output was 30 to 32 bags per acre, some areas are now yielding up to 60 bags per acre. He also took a dig at the previous government, saying that when 20 tenant farmers died in the Pulivendula constituency, no financial aid was provided to their families. In contrast, Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan extended Rs 1 lakh each to the bereaved families.

Regarding quality control, the minister stated that moisture levels between 17% and 24% are currently being accepted. By the next Kharif season, standardised machines from the same manufacturer will be installed at rice mills and farmers’ service centres to ensure uniform moisture testing.

Kakinada MP Tangella Uday Srinivas, Kakinada Rural MLA Pantam Nanaji, State Civil Supplies Corporation Chairman Thota Sudheer, and KUDA Chairman Tummala Ramaswamy (Babu) participated in this press meet.